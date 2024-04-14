Emoni Bates hits from way downtown
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
The round four tee-times will appear here after the conclusion of round three.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
A mother spent thousands of dollars and countless hours on her high school daughter's sports. The bonding time they shared makes it all worth it.
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods walked off the third green at Augusta National on Saturday, having just missed a birdie putt he thought he should have made, and began striding up the hill toward the long par-3 fourth hole at the Masters. Little did he know things were about to get a whole lot worse. Whatever hope Woods had of staying in contention disappeared, along with his confident swing and mastery of the greens. The five-time champion spent the rest of the day struggling to his worst round
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Not knowing her next opponent yet, Taylor Heise took the diplomatic approach in saying she didn’t have a preference who the United States would face in the women’s world hockey championship gold-medal game. And yet, when offered the chance to say anything derogatory about Canada, Heise laughed and said, “nope” three times on Saturday before adding: “We’ll keep that to the ice if we need to.” And it’s on the ice where one of global sports’ and women’s hockey’s fiercest and long
A lot of people don't know about the silver trophy, a model of the clubhouse that weighs about 20 pounds and is the size of a modest birthday cake.
GM Bill Armstrong told the team it would relocate to Salt Lake City and the move would be official after the season finale, according to reports.
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live’s Michael Che has a history of using jokes to diminish women’s sports, and this week was no different. During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”The joke elicited plenty of groans—followed by some huge laughs when Clark herself joined Che and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.Clark wasn’t quite buying it when Che
BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the sixth inning of Friday night's game between the Brewers and Orioles when Baltimore catcher James McCann came face to face with Willy Adames as the Milwaukee infielder came to bat. It wasn't clear what the two were discussing, but players from both teams quickly rushed the field, although no real fighting took place. Milwaukee led 9-1 at the time and had hit three home runs, including one by Adames an inning earlier. ___ AP MLB: http
The Spaniard added a third round of 72 on Saturday to remain five over par.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.