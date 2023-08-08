Emmanuel Amanfor hopes to stand out in Assembly District 6 race

Storyful

A golden retriever proved way too friendly to be a guard dog during what San Diego Police said was a recent bike theft, with surveillance footage showing the pooch rolling over for a belly rub from the suspect.Police said they were looking for the man in connection with the July 15 theft of an Electra 3-speed bicycle, which they said was worth about $1,300.But in what police described as a “rather peculiar turn of events,” the suspect was befriended by the golden retriever as he was about to leave.The household’s dog received belly rubs from the suspect, who can be heard saying, “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too. You’re a sweetheart.”He goes on to tell the dog that “your dad should not leave the garage open,” before calling to see if anyone is home. After more cuddles, the suspect leaves with the bike. Credit: San Diego Police Department via Storyful