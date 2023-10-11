Emissary from Israel copes with 'nightmare' of war at home

Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had a tough year at home and on the global stage, pushing his support as low as it has ever been, but his backers still see him as the Liberal Party's best chance to secure a historic fourth term in the next election. Trudeau, 51, has defied low polling numbers before, to win three elections, starting in 2015. Last month, the Conservatives led the Liberals 39% to 30%, an Ipsos poll showed.