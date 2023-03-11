Emilio Pagán strikes out Perez
Emilio Pagán gets Milkar Perez to strike out looking for the final out in Puerto Rico's 9-1 win against Nicaragua
Emilio Pagán gets Milkar Perez to strike out looking for the final out in Puerto Rico's 9-1 win against Nicaragua
They expressed disappointment at Steve Barclay’s offer of pay talks being made so late and with ‘completely unacceptable’ preconditions.
The British Medical Association has been accused of trying to shut down hospitals during strikes next week, by using militant tactics to prevent the NHS from preparing.
A series of ongoing and planned strikes among transit and airport workers in popular tourist destinations impact travelers' plans.
Teachers in England could “lose out” to nurses if they fail to get around the negotiating table, Whitehall sources have warned.
The Prospect union has put the proposal from Highlands and Islands Airport Limited out to its members for a vote.
Fed up with a government he says doesn't care, Poh Wang plans to go on strike with tens of thousands of other British junior doctors next week, saying he is overworked, underpaid and burdened with a student loan he cannot imagine paying off. The 28-year-old says he and his colleagues have been pushed to the brink after below-inflation pay rises collided with the surging cost of living to leave him questioning how he can ever pay off his more than 85,000 pounds ($101,000) of student debt. He joins junior doctors across England who will go on strike on March 13 for three days, protesting over pay and burnout that risks driving staff out of the health service as it tackles record-high patient waiting lists.
But junior doctors in the British Medical Association said discussions with the Government so far have not been ‘credible’.
When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.
It was reported in 2020 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced from Fox News after facing a sexual harassment accusation from a female assistant.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be learning the hard way that Hollywood only defers to real institutions.
Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t
Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.
Singer LeAnn Rimes rocked the house with a performance of "One Way Ticket." For the occasion, she wore a revealing dress that was stunning.
The iconic supermodel has been getting back to work in a major way since her divorce from Tom Brady
Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE
The TV host pointed out an inaccuracy in a detail provided about the ‘Archbishop of Los Angeles’
Our verandah stateroom on Holland America Line's Westerdam cruise ship had a 54-square-foot private balcony, where we could whale watch and relax.
The singer dropped her eighth studio album on Friday.
The latest Russian missile barrage against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. On Thursday, Russia fired over 80 missiles in a massive effort to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and cripple the country’s energy system. Russia has been regularly launching similar strikes since October in a bid to demoralize the population and force the Ukrainian government to bow to the Kremlin’s demands.