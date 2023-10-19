Emergency Workers and Civilians Shelter as Israeli 'Bombardments' Hit Near Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital

Emergency crews and civilians sought shelter inside the al-Quds hospital in Gaza as “huge bombardments” struck the city on October 18, The Red Crescent said.

More than 8,000 displaced people had sought refuge with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) according to reports.

Footage posted by PRCS shows explosions near al-Quds hospital on Wednesday night, which the PRCS said were Israeli airstrikes, 100 metres away from the hospital. Credit: Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) via Storyful