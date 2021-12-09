Emergency Warnings Issued as Bushfires Burn in Western Australia

Fire officials issued emergency warnings as bushfires burned in parts of the Augusta-Margaret River Shire in Western Australia on December 9.

The warnings took in parts of Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park and Busselton.

Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the fire in Augusta-Margaret River was uncontrolled and “moving fast in multiple directions.” It had burned more than 3,200 acres as of Thursday evening.

“The situation in this area is extremely serious,” he said. “A number of properties are under threat.”

Footage by the Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services Association of WA shows the fire near Redgate Beach, south of Margaret River. Credit: Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services Association of WA via Storyful