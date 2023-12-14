Emergency Warning Issued as Three Bushfires Threaten Homes in Abermain

Authorities in New South Wales issued an emergency warning as bushfires threatened homes in the town of Abermain on December 14.

Aerial footage released by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS), shows large smoke plumes rising from the fires near Cessnock Road.

NSWRFS urged nearby residents to seek shelter as it was “too late to leave”.

According to local reports no properties had been destroyed as of 4 pm on Thursday. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service via Storyful

