Emergency Teams Carry Out Dozens of Water Rescues as Flash Flooding Hits Alabama

Emergency crews carried out dozens of water rescues in Pelham, Alabama, on October 6, as flash flood warnings were in place in multiple areas due to heavy rain.

The Pelham Fire Department shared this footage of a flooded roadway, and warned residents to stay out of floodwater due to reports from police and firefighters of a swift current.

The National Weather Service said 5 to 10 inches of rainfall was recorded in parts of Shelby and Jefferson counties, which were under a flash flood watch.

“Emergency management in Jefferson County and Shelby County, as well as first responders, report ongoing flooding of residences, roadways, and waterways with water rescues in

progress,” the weather service warned. “This will remain a dangerous flood situation through the

night, especially for those near waterways, as runoff results in continued elevated water levels,” it said. Credit: Pelham Fire Department via Storyful