Emergency Services on Scene After Moscow Mayor Says Drone Hit Business District

Emergency vehicles were on the scene of a business district in the Russian capital early on Tuesday, August 1, as Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Ukrainian drones had again hit a skyscraper in the capital.

“Several drones were shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly to Moscow,” Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

One drone struck a high-rise at the Moscow International Business Center, to the west of the capital’s ring road, he said, spreading broken glass from the 21st floor across a 150-square-meter area. The same building was struck on Sunday night.

State news agency RIA Novosti reported that traffic was blocked for several hours.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Kyiv has not commented on the strike but it comes after Ukrainian President Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday that the war was “gradually returning” to Russia, and after at least six people were killed in the latest attack on his hometown of Kryvyi Rih. Credit: SOTA via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]