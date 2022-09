A man was arrested after a person was seen climbing the Shard in London on Sunday, September 4, the BBC reported.

At least two others were arrested “on suspicion of causing public nuisance,” the BBC reported citing police.

Instagram user @nuisance69_ shared a selfie and footage from the top of the building. He has a history of sharing footage of similar stunts on his account. Credit: James J. Marlow via Storyful