Emergency Services Respond to Fire at Radio Station North of Athens

Fire crews worked to control a fire that broke out at the offices of a radio station in Marousi, north of Athens, Greece, in the early hours of July 13, according to authorities.

This footage shows fire crews at Real FM’s offices on Kifisias Avenue in Marousi. Fire officials in Athens said the blaze was brought under control by Wednesday morning.

According to local reports, the station’s sound engineer was in the building at the time and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Credit: markou_lida via Storyful