Emergency Services Respond to Fire in City of London

A fire in the City of London on Thursday, August 17, caused road closures and a large emergency response.

Footage recorded by @MJamez shows thick, gray smoke filling the air near the Barbican in the City of London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were on the scene.

Around 1,200 people had been evacuated from surrounding buildings, the LFB said.

Local roads were closed due to the fire, the City of London Police said.

The cause of the fire was not known. The fire was under control by 12:48 pm local time, the LFB said. Credit: @MJamez via Storyful