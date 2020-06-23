Emergency Services Rescue Elderly Woman From Floodwater in Ukraine

Emergency services evacuated residents from their homes in Bukovina, Ukraine, after severe flooding hit the area, footage released on June 23 shows.

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shared video of an elderly woman being carried to safety by a rescue crew.

According to the post by the SES, the rescuers were helping Bukovinians who had become “hostages of the weather,” evacuating them from flooded households and removing them from flooded yards. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful