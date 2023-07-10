Emergency Services Carry Out Rescues as Death Toll From North India Floods Increases

The death toll from the deadly floods in northern India rose to at least 22 on Monday, July 10, local media reported, citing officials.

The Hindu reported that the states of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh saw flooding between July 8 and 10.

At least 14 of those killed were in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Hindustan Times.

A 50-year rainfall record was broken in the state, which the Hindustan Times described as the “worst-hit.”

This footage was published by the National Disaster Response Force, and shows emergency responders rescuing people in a Himachal Pradesh village. Credit: @14NDRF via Storyful