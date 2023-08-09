Emergency rooms across Florida see an increase in heat-related illness
Emergency room doctors in Central Florida have seen more patients seeking care for heat-related illnesses during the summer months. Officials with AdventHealth's Central Florida Division said its emergency rooms have seen a 20% increase in patients seeking care compared to last year. AdventHealth Centra Care's Central Florida locations have experienced a 115% increase in the past two weeks. Jacqueline Bumstead said she takes precautions while out in the sun with her four-year-old son.