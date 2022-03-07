Emergency Goods Hiked Into Remote Community After Deadly New South Wales Flooding

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said 2,000 homes had been deemed uninhabitable by record floods that had devastated the state.

More than 5,000 Australian Defence Force troops would be deployed to help with the “major” clean-up operation, Perrottet said on March 7.

“From Lismore to Ballina to smaller towns like Coraki and Woodburn which, we have just been able to get access to yesterday.

“This is going to be a major operation to get our communities back on their feet and we’re going to put everything into it.”

Video posted by Jimmy Lyell/Fraser Walker on March 5 shows landslide damage in the remote region of Upper Wilsons Creek.

“@frsrwlkr and I hiked meds, food, water and baby items into Upper Wilsons Creek. This massive landslide is the biggest issue and has trapped most residents above in their home with no power, running water or communication. Everyone is doing their best to help but this is bigger than a civilian job now. Help us please,” Lyell wrote on Instagram.

On March 4 Perrottet said aspects of the emergency flood response were “unacceptable” and people should not have had to rely on civilian rescuers to survive, media reported. Perrottet said a complete review of emergency resourcing would take place. Credit: Jimmy Lyell/Fraser Walker via Storyful