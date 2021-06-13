Emergency, disaster preparedness assistance available in six languages

As we head further into wildfire season, the state of California has been preparing resources on emergency alerts in other languages to help non-English speakers get accurate information. Multilingual videos with emergency and disaster preparedness information in Korean, Vietnamese, Hmong, Tagalog, Hindi, and Chinese are now available statewide. It's part of the "Talks with Mom" campaign, which features conversations between family members around the issues of health and safety. See more in the video above.