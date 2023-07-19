Emergency Declared in Hawaii as Tropical Storm Calvin Approaches

Hawaii Gov Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday, July 18, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Calvin’s arrival.

Video posted on Tuesday afternoon by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm clouds swirling towards the islands.

The National Weather Service warned Calvin had the potential to bring “flash flooding, dangerous surf and and damaging winds” as it passed south of Hawaii on July 19.

On Tuesday night, federal emergency crews arrived in preparation for the storm’s impact, local media reported. Credit: CIRA via Storyful