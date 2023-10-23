Emergency Crews in Sinaloa on High Alert as Tropical Storm Norma Approaches

Emergency crews in Sinaloa were on high alert and urged residents to avoid driving through floodwaters, as tropical storm Norma approached the western Mexico state on October 22.

Norma was nearing the coast of Sinaloa as a tropical storm and was expected to make landfall between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats were issued for mainland Mexico.

Footage posted to Facebook by Sinaloa’s civil protection agency shows crews driving through flooded streets in Los Mochis on Sunday. Credit: Proteccion Civil Gobierno Sinaloa via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]