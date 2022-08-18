Emergency Crews Search Rubble After Deadly Strike on Kharkiv Dormitory

At least seven people were killed and 13 others injured after a residential building in Kharkiv’s Saltivka area was struck by Russian forces on Wednesday night, August 17, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said.

SES footage shows the remains of the dormitory late on Wednesday night. The rescue operation remained underway, they said.

Oleg Synegubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, said Russian forces “intensively inflicted artillery and rocket attacks” on Kharkiv city and wider region throughout the day on Wednesday. Over a dozen strikes earlier in the day damaged infrastructure, including residential buildings, but did not lead to casualties.

Natalya Popova, an adviser to regional officials, said that deaf individuals, who could not hear the air raid sirens or respond to rescuers, were living in the dormitory. Credit: Ukraine SES via Storyful