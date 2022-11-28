Emergency Crews Work to Rescue Two People From Plane Stuck in Power Lines

A pilot and passenger were trapped in a small plane after it crashed into an electrical tower on the night of November 27, causing widespread power outages in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Footage filmed by Pete Piringer, from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, shows the plane dangling from the tower, about 100 feet in the air.

The occupants of the plane were not injured, Piringer said.

In a press conference, officials said crews were attempting to rescue the two trapped people using a “large crane”.

Energy provider Pepco said in a Twitter post that around 85,000 customers were affected by the outage.

This is a developing story. Credit: Pete Piringer via Storyful