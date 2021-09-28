Emergency Crews Assist on La Palma as Lava Flows Toward Sea

Lava from La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to flow toward the sea on September 28, El Pais reported, with personnel continuing to do what they could to help locals.

Video posted September 28 by Spain’s Guardia Civil shows personnel in the vicinity of the volcano. According to Guardia Civil, almost 300 personnel from various organizations were deployed to assist with the impact of the volcano.

Copernicus EMS said on Tuesday that satellite imagery indicated that some 589 buildings and 21 kilometers (13.5 miles) of roadway had been destroyed by volcanic activity since September 19. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful