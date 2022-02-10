Emerald Fire Fueled by Santa Ana Winds Burns in Southern California

A California brush fire dubbed the Emerald Fire by officials reached 145 acres and five percent containment as of Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was “not spreading rapidly at this time,” Orange County Fire Authority fire chief Brian Fennessy said during a media conference on Thursday morning.

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect for Emerald Bay north of Pacific Coast Highway, the Irvine Cove area of Laguna Beach, and the North Coast area of Laguna Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pacific Coast Highway and SR-1 Coast Highway were reopened as of 11:20 am.

Footage filmed by local resident Bret Davis shows strong winds fanning flames near Emerald Bay, where he said the video was taken. “Our family is safe. The fire is north of us and the Santa Ana winds are blowing toward the ocean,” he wrote in a caption. Credit: Bret Davis via Storyful