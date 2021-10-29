Embassy officials meet crew of detained British boat
Officials from the UK Embassy in France have arrived in the port of Le Havre to meet the crew of the British trawler detained over the ongoing fishing rights row.
The NHL decided Friday not to discipline former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
The Maple Leafs have locked up their top blueliner for eight more years at a cap hit south of $8M.
The results of an independent investigation conducted by Jenner & Block confirmed that Chicago's former video coach sexually abused a player in 2010.
Baker Mayfield missed just one game due to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson casually strolled into a sports store in Newmarket, Ontario this week to get suited up for an outing at a local rink.
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington somehow suckered Nazem Kadri into a misconduct after swinging his stick at the Avalanche forward's head.
If Gary Trent Jr. can maintain his impressive defence, his offensive inconsistencies will become much more acceptable for Nick Nurse and the Raptors.
The effects of Kyle Beach's bravery are still trickling into the sports world.
All these years of being bad are finally starting to pay off for the Detroit Red Wings.
Joel Quenneville has resigned as Panthers coach after meeting with Gary Bettman about his role in the Blackhawks sex-abuse cover-up scandal.
Beach released a statement expressing his gratitude for the support he received after coming forward as 'John Doe' in the lawsuit against the Blackhawks.
Longtime Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane displayed some empathy for Kyle Beach, while defending the character of ousted GM Stan Bowman.
Marcus Semien has reportedly taken another step in ensuring he will get paid for his breakout season.
It's easy to become enamoured with Zach Hyman's game. His transition to the Oilers has only made more clear why that's the case.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are separated by two points after a quarter of the Premier League season. A cut above the rest of the division, the three-horse title race looks set to be one of the most exciting for years.
Let's look ahead to Week 3 with some fantasy basketball adds to make.
Tommy Fury is 7-0 since becoming a professional boxer in 2018.
Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler previews his Nov. 6 fight versus Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York.
TORONTO — OverActive Media has moved a step closer to getting its plan for a new entertainment venue at Toronto's Exhibition Place off the ground. The esports and entertainment company got the green light from the Exhibition Place board of governors on Friday, with approval for the plan and lease. The project will now go to Toronto City Council for final approval. "We are hoping it will be this year," Chris Overholt, president and CEO of Overactive Media said of that hurdle. When the Library Col