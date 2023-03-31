'This is embarrassing.' Commissioners vow more scrutiny after troubled cop's promotion

CBC

One of the 10 victims of a house explosion Monday in the northeast had come to the city from Brooks because his son had been recently airlifted to Calgary for emergency surgery. He stayed one night at the home in the 700 block of Maryvale Way N.E. The next morning, while he was inside on the ground floor, it exploded, launching him in the air and landing him in the burning basement. The man suffered broken bones in his back, ribcage and shoulder, said Deng Deng Tiordit, the chairman of the Twic