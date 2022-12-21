Elves busy with presents and reindeer in Finland

STORY: Children from all over the world are writing letters to Santa Claus, wanting to let Santa know why they deserve to be on the ‘nice’ list rather than the ‘naughty’ list.

One of the elves' main jobs is to prepare the reindeer for the journey around the world.

"There is never a dull day in the life of an elf. We have to wrap the presents, fix the old ones, make sure that the reindeer are in fit flying condition, and obviously we need to check up on the good list," said Snuggles, the Head Elf at Santa's Lapland.

Santa's Lapland is situated in the far north of Finland, hidden in the snowy forests of Saariselka, more than 200 km above the Arctic Circle.