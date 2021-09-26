Eloy Jiménez's two-run single

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eloy Jiménez lines a single to left field, plating Leury García and José Abreu to extend the White Sox lead to 3-0 in the 3rd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories