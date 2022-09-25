Eloy Jiménez's solo home run (15)
Eloy Jiménez smashes a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the 4th inning to get the White Sox on the board, 2-1
The name game was played before Thursday's opening draw at the PointsBet Invitational as the Team Fleury name was iced in favour of Team Homan. The team asked event organizers to make the switch and Curling Canada agreed to the change for this event, a federation spokesman said in an email. Tracy Fleury joined the powerhouse rink in the off-season and is serving as skip while throwing third stones. Rachel Homan, who skipped the team last season, still throws last rock on a rink that includes sec
Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th
P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.
WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff knows he didn’t make big changes to the Winnipeg Jets roster in the off-season, but the general manager believes hiring Rick Bowness as head coach was a "seismic" move that should pay off. "I think we had a seismic change on July 4 when we changed the coaching staff here, the philosophy,” Cheveldayoff told media Thursday after watching the former Dallas Stars head coach run Day 1 of training camp. “I think if you just watched even the drills today and … watched the
WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa
The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari
Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh
SYDNEY, Australia — It took less than five minutes for Canada's women's basketball team to turn Friday's World Cup game versus France into a romp. The Canadians' 17-0 run that straddled the second and third quarters surprised even coach Victor Lapena. "17? I didn't know," Lapena said, with raised eyebrows, in the post-game press conference. "Fantastic." Nirra Fields scored 17 points, while Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 rebounds plus nine points and the Canadians (2-0) beat France 59-45 to r
EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov
Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.
The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.
FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's
WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver
OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b
Calgary general manager Brad Treliving swung for the fences in the summer, and he's as anxious as any Flames fan to see if his efforts replaced what was lost. Bringing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri into the fold, and getting both under long-term contracts, were among the blockbuster moves of the NHL's off-season. Huberdeau and Kadri, signed for eight and seven years respectively, somewhat smoothed the ruffled feelings of Flames Nation over the refusal of top forwards Johnny Gaudrea
Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l