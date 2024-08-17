Eloy Jiménez's RBI double
Eloy Jiménez rips a double to center field, plating Ryan Mountcastle to bring the Orioles to within two runs in the 3rd
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Which teams have the toughest schedules ahead of the 2024 season?
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
With Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe and Micah Bernard all back and healthy, the Utes should contend for the Big 12 title and factor into the College Football Playoff race.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
Imane Khelif lawyered up after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.
The Broncos enter 2024 with a ton of momentum after last season's late surge, which is why Yahoo Sports projects them to be the lone Group of Five team to make the playoff.
The card won't be available via a pack, but through a Topps promotional lottery.
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.