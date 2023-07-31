Elon Musk's new Twitter 'X' sign is too bright for some nearby neighbors

Storyful
A small plane crashed into the surf at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach on Saturday, July 29, witnesses and local news reported.According to local news reports, the pilot of the craft was the sole occupant and was rescued by lifeguards and evaluated by EMS on the beach.No injuries were reported.Video filmed by Dianna “Lady Di” Larocque shows the plane being pulled from the water by lifeguards on Saturday.Other eyewitnesses said the plane was pulling a banner which came detached and fell to the beach prior to the crash.Storyful has contacted local police for a statement. Credit: Dianna “Lady Di” Larocque, Realtor, Lamacchia Realty via Storyful