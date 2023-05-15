Elon Musk meets Macron ahead of business summit

STORY: Musk, the CEO of Tesla who bought social network Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, had a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the palace, and was set to have lunch with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, the finance ministry told Reuters.

Musk will also attend the sixth edition of the annual "Choose France" summit in Versailles, aimed at boosting international investment in France.

Le Maire told BFM TV that the talks between the government and Musk would cover several topics, including electric cars.