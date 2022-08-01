Elmo Fire Grows Beyond 12,000 Acres in Northwest Montana as Temperatures Soar

The Elmo fire in Montana continued to grow amid critical fire weather, including high temperatures and gusty winds, on Monday, August 1, authorities said.

This footage, captured by Jaime McBroom, show scenes from Big Arm on Monday afternoon, as temperatures reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

By Monday morning, the Elmo fire burned 12,975 acres (20 square miles) and was zero percent contained. Credit: Jaime McBroom via Storyful