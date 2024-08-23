Elly De La Cruz's slick backhanded stop
Elly De La Cruz makes a sweet backhanded stop and an accurate throw to first base for the final out of the bottom of the 2nd inning
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Messi suffered an ankle injury during the Copa América final on July 14 while playing for Argentina.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
Curry's coach Steve Kerr delivered a speech at the DNC two days earlier.
The New York Liberty survived a scare from the Dallas Wings for a 79–71 win. New York has the best record in the WNBA, while Dallas is tied for the worst.
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
Fans will be presented with multiple donation options ranging from $100 to $5,000 to "other."
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill says he wants to race Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, publicly challenging him on social media.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
A thrilling weekend of golf comes down to the wire for stars (and future stars)
Rookie quarterbacks continue to dominate the conversation of the preseason.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.