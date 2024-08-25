Elly De La Cruz's RBI single
Elly De La Cruz hits an RBI single to center field to put the Reds on the board and cut the Pirates' lead to 2-1 in the top of the 7th
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, will be competing in her second Paralympics, while Serio will be at his fifth Paralympics for wheelchair basketball.
Curry's coach Steve Kerr delivered a speech at the DNC two days earlier.
The Chiefs hit a home run with their pick of Creed Humphrey three years ago.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.