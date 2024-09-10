Elly De La Cruz's 63rd steal of the year
Elly De La Cruz swipes second base for his 63rd steal of the season
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Daniel Jones could be in for a long year.
Kyle Schwarber broke a tie with former Yankees star Alfonso Soriano with his leadoff homer on Tuesday night.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Gerald McCoy and Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy share an update on Kyle's injury on TNF against the Chiefs, discuss Tyreek Hill getting pulled over on Sunday & look ahead to Week 2's games.
Larson didn't get to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 after the Indy 500 was delayed by rain and the 600 was shortened by rain.
Sanders injured his right arm in the first half of the Buffaloes' loss in Lincoln.
Strong numbers across the board show that the NFL's loyal fans will follow the league wherever it broadcasts.
Newey will join the team in March.
Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs during an incident with police ahead of the Miami Dolphins' season opener on Sunday.
Brandon Aiyuk held out from training camp while working to land a new deal with the 49ers.
The Texas Rangers could have seven starting pitchers in their rotation with top prospect Kumar Rocker being called up.
Christian McCaffrey is out for Monday's game against the New York Jets with a calf injury.
The PWHL teams will have a whole new look heading into their second season.
Aaron Rodgers will be the subject of a three-part Netflix docuseries following his efforts to return from an Achilles injury last season.
The first NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email.