Ellen DeGeneres publicly apologizes for first time following toxic workplace claims: ‘I am so sorry for the people who were affected’

After a bombshell report by BuzzFeed in July alleged claims of sexual harassment and toxic behavior behind the scenes of her show, Ellen DeGeneres used the Season 18 premiere of her talk show to apologize.

In her opening monologue, she said, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry for the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

In addition to allegations of a toxic work environment, claims emerged that Ellen was not who she was on TV - the host who ended every show by saying “be kind to one another” - and that she was actually the opposite. She spoke to that as well.

“The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things,” she said. “Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.”