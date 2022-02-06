Elk Wander Across Fresh Snow in Central Colorado

Light snow fell across mountains and foothills in central Colorado on the morning of Sunday, February 6, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @Fly_Agaric shows elk roaming the snowy landscape near the town of Evergreen, they said. “I was going to go outside and sweep the dusting of snow but I guess I’ll wait,” they wrote in a tweet.

A moderate snow shower moved over Jefferson County later in the morning before diminishing closer to noon, according to the NWS. Credit: @Fly_Agaric via Storyful