Elk Takes the Gymnastic Gold With Somersault in Utah

A male elk fell head over heels for a female elk he was chasing in Utah, smoothly recovering after a somersault down a hill.

Footage uploaded to Twitter by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) shows the bull leaping over a fence, tripping, and quickly shaking it off.

“This big guy was so focused on chasing a cow elk, he didn’t notice Biologist Brian Maxfield in his truck nearby, or the fence,” wrote the UDWR on the post. “The bull continued chasing the cow, acting like nothing happened.” Credit: @UtahDWR via Storyful