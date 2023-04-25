The Elk Grove Unified School District confirmed Monday it is investigating tax filing issues for some of its employees. KCRA 3 first received a tip about the potential identity theft two weeks ago but heard about official action from the district on Friday when we obtained a survey sent to some district employees. "It has come to our attention that some employees of the Elk Grove Unified School District have had issues in filing their 2022 taxes because someone had already used their social security number," the survey read. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/elk-grove-unified-school-district-investigating-after-employees-report-issues-filing-taxes/43690931