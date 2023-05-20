New Elk Grove plant to improve water treatment, groundwater sustainability
Water managers are celebrating the completion of a major project to upgrade the Sacramento Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Elk Grove. The EchoWater Project makes the facility the second-largest water treatment plant of its kind in the United States. It improves standards for water quality, which will allow wastewater from Sacramento County and the city of West Sacramento to be reused. "Really it’s a concept of what we call bringing water back,” said Christoph Dobson, the general manager of the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District (Regional San).