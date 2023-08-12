Elk Grove man describes escaping the smoke, flames on Maui

An Elk Grove family is back home after escaping the smoke and flames on Maui. Brad Hakala said he was vacationing with his family in Lahaina in an oceanfront condo when the power went out and they later started to see smoke. Video that he shared showed strong winds and thick smoke and a line of cars stuck in traffic. “I knew it was spreading like crazy so all I could think about was Paradise and nobody leaving and getting out of there,” he said. “In the 20 minutes it took to get our crap together and get in the car, everybody was coughing and choking. We couldn't go back inside to get anything.”