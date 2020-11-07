Elk Grove families choose between distance learning, in-person models
Families that are part of the Elk Grove Unified School District now have until Friday, November 13th to select between full distance learning or part-time in-person instruction. Originally the district asked families to make their selection by November 6. For any family that does not make a selection by November 13, students will automatically be enrolled in distance learning according to district spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton. Get the full story in the video above.