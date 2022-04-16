Elk Grove Brewfest returns after canceling last 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic

Hundreds of people went to Elk Grove Brewfest Friday night, the first time the event has happened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees sampled beer, wine and cider from more than 60 vendors at Elk Grove Park. There were also several food trucks and some live music. Elk Grove Brewfest was organized by the company Beers in Sac. Co-owner Misty Alafranji said it was great to put on the event again after having to cancel the past two years. “To be able to throw something that’s really community-based, community-oriented, binging so many local partnerships, especially with the City of Elk Grove and also in partnership with Consumnes CSD (Community Services District), it’s just a great time for people to come together and it just means so much to be a part of it,” Alafranji said.