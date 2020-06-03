Elizabeth Warren Joins Protesters Outside White House

US Senator Elizabeth Warren joined protesters outside the White House on June 2 after condemning a decision by authorities to “fire pepper balls and smoke canisters on crowds demonstrating in Lafayette Square”, according to The Hill.

Video shows the Senator thanking the crowd. Further video uploaded by the media showed Warren marching along the street with protesters heading in the direction of Lafayette Square.

The senator’s appearance at the protest came as demonstrations continued across the US in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Credit: Jen Byers, @cl.ou.dy via Storyful