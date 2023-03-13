Elizabeth Banks blames Cocaine Bear as she trips up on stage
Elizabeth Banks blames Cocaine Bear as she trips up on stage
Elizabeth Banks blames Cocaine Bear as she trips up on stage
Many are supporting ‘Black Panther’ star for not ‘feigning excitement’
Before Will Smith was handed his 10-year ban, several other stars were also expelled from attending the Academy Awards for a number of reasons.
Lady Gaga is nominated for Original Song for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Prince Andrew has been left “bewildered” that he has not yet received any inheritance from Queen Elizabeth II, royal sources have claimed.
The Back to the Beach podcaster previously spoke about feeling more confident in her own skin after putting on muscle.
Forever a red carpet risk-taker.
The Rhode founder also shared selfies featuring skincare products from her new line
Halle Berry stunned everyone at the 2021 Oscars wearing a mauve gown on the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet and cutting her hair short.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be learning the hard way that Hollywood only defers to real institutions.
Video explainer on Prince Andrew's "despair" because the King has not shared out their mother’s fortune, according to reports. .
Michelle and Jean have been together for nearly two decades.
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in October 2008
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together
Colin Jost kicked off Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” tonight with a couple of Oscar yuks, including one that referenced John Travolta and how he botched Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Academy Awards. First Jost set up what appeared to be a joke about Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, since their pictures flashed on […]
New York lawmaker has been accused of being serial liar and of making up portions of personal history
The “M3GAN” actor went full-on glamour for the biggest night in Hollywood.
Viewers at home criticised the ‘awful joke’
Susan Lucci wore a stunning sheer, glittering gown with a corset top for the Writers Guild Awards’ red carpet. She recently recovered from heart surgery.
Prince Edward’s daughter has missed out on a royal title due to an ancient tradition that favours sons over daughters.Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 19, will not inherit the title Countess of Wessex with it skipping her for her younger brother, James, who will become the Earl of Wessex.
Carrie Underwood fans are bombarding her comments section after the star shared never-before-seen snapshots from tour.