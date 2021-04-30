Elijah Moore could be a high-ceiling WR3 with the Jets
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza examines the fantasy impact of receiver Elijah Moore being selected 34th overall by New York, including one veteran who could be a fantasy downgrade
The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT): ___ 7:50 p.m. Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was selected at pick No. 37 by Philadelphia and New England traded up with Cincinnati to take Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38. That gave national champion Alabama eight of the first 38 players drafted. With pick No. 39, Chicago took Oklahoma State offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins, who was the first player from a Big 12 school drafted. ___ 7:35 p.m. The second round of the NFL draft began with two more players from the Southeastern Conference being selected. The Jaguars start Day 2 by taking Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and the New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi. The SEC had 12 players taken in the first round, most by any conference. Denver traded up with Atlanta to take North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round. Miami then made Oregon’s Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft. ___ 7:18 p.m. For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay. Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers. After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2. ___ 6:45 p.m. Maybe known more for brains than brawn, Northwestern showed more than its academics on the first night of the NFL draft. For the first time in school history, the Wildcats had two players selected in the first round as offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13, and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at 26. Northwestern also ended a long first-round drought. Before Slater’s selection, the previous Wildcat player to be taken in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005. Newsome was proud to show that Northwestern belongs with some of college football’s big boys. “It says that we are not just an academic institution but we produce players, as well,” said the 20-year-old, who was the fourth cornerback selected. “That is something that we have been trying to tell the world for a while now. People always when they think of Northwestern, they just think of smart athletes who do not have instincts and do not have the ability to play at the next level at a very elite level. “Now recruits will be able to finally realize that they can get a top-10 academic path but also they can get to the NFL at a very elite level.” ___ 6:30 p.m. The NFL draft isn’t only about picking players. Hours before the second round started, Commissioner Roger Goodell helped the Browns break ground for the installation of a new synthetic athletic field in East Cleveland. It’s the 10th field installed in Ohio by the Browns, who launched an initiative to upgrade facilities five years ago. In addition to football, the fields are lined for multiple sports. “It is so important to do things for our kids and to have an opportunity for each of us to help one another and have an impact,” Goodell said at the ceremony, which was attended by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “The Haslam family not only is extraordinary in this community but in the broader community in the NFL. They are about their communities; they give back to their communities; and I know they make a difference so I would like to thank the Haslam family for all that they do.” ___ 5:45 p.m. While Commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing the names of players from Alabama (six) and the SEC (12) in the first round of the NFL draft, a bunch of schools that usually provide big-time prospects were blanked. That figures to change mightily with the second and third rounds being conducted Friday night. But so far, the Big 12, which includes such powers as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, has been blanked. Don’t look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected. Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry. North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round. Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
Andre De Grasse continued his quick start out of the 2021 gates on Friday. The Canadian placed second in the 100 metres with a time of 10.05 seconds at the North Florida Invitational in the sprinter's training home of Jacksonville, Fla. De Grasse opened his racing season with a 9.99 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on April 17. "I usually don't open the season that fast. That's a sign things are going well in training," De Grasse told CBC Sports last weekend. American Trayvon Bromell set the pace at 9.88 to win Friday's race, while Nigerian Divine Orduduru tied with De Grasse. No other Canadians were in the field. De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., won bronze in the 100 at the 2016 Olympics and became the first Canadian ever to earn three sprinting medals by also taking silver in the 200 and bronze in the 4x100 relay. The 26-year-old was one of only four men to run a sub-10-second 100 last year. His personal best of 9.90 was set at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. Gold-medal favourite Christian Coleman won't compete in Tokyo as he is banned for missing three drug tests, opening the door for De Grasse to cross the 100-metre finish line in first place at the Olympics. WATCH | De Grasse has sights set on Tokyo:
Melanie Bedard couldn't sleep.It was 4 a.m. and her two kids — Connor and Madisen, aged 15 and 17 — were flying to Sweden in two days.In the middle of a pandemic."I sat up and thought, 'I don't think I can do this,'" she recalled. "You think about if something happens and you're so far away."Connor Bedard, the first player granted exceptional status to suit up in the Western Hockey League a year early and tabbed as the likely first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, had already seen his inaugural junior season put on ice by COVID-19.The prodigious talent from North Vancouver, B.C., needed a place to train and play, and Madisen, whose first year of university was restricted to online courses, could do her school work from anywhere in the world. So the family decided the pair would board a plane for Europe in the fall as Connor, the No. 1 overall selection by the WHL's Regina Pats, continued to pursue his hockey dream with Swedish club HV71.Melanie, like any mother, had some reservations. But those fears were put to rest when a text message arrived out of the blue from a trainer that worked with Connor — he was good friends with the assistant coach the teens would be living with in Jonkoping, a city about 300 kilometres southwest of Stockholm."It was like, 'OK, this is a sign,'" said Melanie, who hosts international students at the family home with her husband, Tom, and knows a thing or two about concerned parents. "I would have had them go anyways, but I was just struggling replaying all these scenarios."With both the Pats' and the WHL's blessing, that journey to Sweden was just the first step on a long, winding road Connor Bedard has taken during this pandemic season to quench an insatiable thirst for the game he loves. "New country, new style of play," he said of his two months overseas in an interview with The Canadian Press. "It was really cool to get there and learn."Once the jet lag wore off, Bedard joined HV71's under-18 squad for practices. "We realized he was too good," Max Bohlin, general manager of the team's junior program and head coach of its U18s, said with a laugh.Bedard was quickly moved to the under-20 group, but still only for training. His days included two on-ice sessions and roughly five hours at the rink. When the other players were in school, the centre would work on his lethal shot — one that pinged off the license plate of Melanie's car so many times when Connor was younger that she got pulled over by a police officer because the numbers and letters were chipped beyond recognition — or take part in remote learning for classes nine time zones away."Everybody wants things in life," Regina head coach Dave Struch said of Bedard travelling across an ocean to practise. "But what are you going to do to get it? What is the drive? He's got it. "He wants it, and he's doing everything to get it."Once the WHL pushed its start date back even further, the five-foot-nine, 165-pound Bedard was allowed to play some games in Sweden. He'd register two goals and two assists in four outings with HV71's U20s and two more points in another contest with the U18s."Always focused on the next thing ... no matter if it's a practice, scrimmage or game," Bohlin said of what struck him about Bedard. "It opened up our eyes as coaches, as players. He's a special kid, but in my opinion it comes down to focus and pure work ethic."Super humble. He's just so mature for his age."The Bedards' stay would be cut short, however, after league and team were shut down because of a coronavirus outbreak. Connor and Madisen didn't test positive, but after quarantining for 10 days, the siblings headed home."We're really proud as a club to have had the opportunity to have him with us," Bohlin said. "Maybe we helped him a little bit along the way."It's a history mark for HV71 to have that kind of player here."Back in Canada, but with the WHL campaign still up in the air, Connor eventually headed to Kelowna, B.C., to practice with a junior-A team. And then once the Pats got word their season was finally going ahead inside a bubble meant to keep COVID-19 at bay, his focus shifted anew. "Watching him play (in Sweden) at a high level was really good," Struch said. "It gave us an idea of where he might fit in with us."Not just a role in the future, but he might have an impact immediately."That "might" turned to "definitely" in short order.Bedard hit the ground running for Regina, scoring twice in his first junior game against players as much as five years his senior.And he didn't let up.Sporting jersey No. 98, the exceptional 15-year-old — the short list of players previously granted that status includes John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Shane Wright, the presumptive first pick in the 2022 NHL draft — would put up 12 goals and 28 points in just 15 outings.Struch said nothing seems to faze Bedard. It could be a great play, a highlight-reel goal, a missed chance or a slash on the wrist from an opponent. His demeanour never changes."He's got a goal in life," said the coach. "But he lives in the moment. When he comes back to the bench he's ready to move on. That's what a player in the NHL does. He's doing that already.""If you're focused on the past, you're not going to focus on the present," Bedard added. "Putting things aside and moving on is really important."Struch said while Bedard is supremely gifted, his success truly stems from the quiet moments away from scouts, fans and media."Everything that people don't see him do is why he gets to do what he does," he said. "His preparation, the way he eats, the way he warms up before practice, the way he practices, the way he cools down after practice. "At 15 years old ... remarkable."The soft-spoken Bedard even surprised himself — "a little bit" — in his abbreviated WHL debut."I didn't really expect those point totals," he said. "It's not all me ... more assists than goals. It's a team effort."Perhaps his greatest moment of the season came in his final appearance with the Pats before leaving to begin preparations to play for Canada at the under-18 world championship currently underway in Texas.His grandfather, Garth Bedard, was killed in a car accident near Sicamous, B.C., on April 6. Tom, who works in the logging industry, and Madisen rushed to be with the kids' grandmother, but Connor was stuck in Regina."My mother-in-law just wasn't able to talk to Connor on the phone, only because she knew how close they were and she knew how emotional she'd be," Melanie Bedard said. "The day before his last game with the Pats they finally spoke and Connor said, 'Grandma, it's OK, I'm going to score for grandpa.' And then he just does."Afterwards he says, 'Mom, I just knew.'"Connor actually scored twice that game."He was one of the most outgoing guys," he said of the family patriach. "Just a really good person. It's a tough loss."If I ever did anything good he'd brag to everyone."Connor Bedard is just getting started. He's knows about the comparisons to some of the game's greats.But that razor-sharp focus, as it has throughout most of his 15 years, remains rooted in the present."Hearing your name in the same sentence as the guys I've heard my name in sentences with is really cool," he said. "It's not something I think about much."Because that would take away from his work now — even in a pandemic — and his lofty goals for the future.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
