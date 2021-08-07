Elijah Hughes with an assist vs the Utah Jazz Blue

The Canadian Press

TOKYO — Canada's Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe have won a bronze medal in the women's doubles 500-metre canoe sprint. It's the first medal for Vincent and the second for Vincent-Lapointe, who took silver in the C-1 200 on Thursday. The Canadian duo crossed the finish line in one minute 59.041 seconds, about 3 1/2 seconds behind gold medallists China. Ukraine took silver with a time of 1:57.499. Vincent and Vincent-Lapointe took an early lead but quickly fell behind and crossed the