Eligible families can now apply for the Arkansas homeowner assistance fund
BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G
Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.
MONTREAL — Last season, Jeff Skinner had just seven goals. On Sunday, he had more than half that, putting up his first-ever four-goal performance as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-3. “It’s nice, any time you can contribute to the team’s success it’s a good feeling. That's why you play the game,'' Skinner said. “To be able to contribute, to play, to win, it’s a good feeling and we’ll take it into the next game to try to be good again.” Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p
BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle
BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u
For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell
BEIJING — President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada. The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns. Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up. "It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we
MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t
BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short
BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska
After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f