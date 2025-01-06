Eli Manning on Giants retaining HC Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen 'Up To The Minute'
Former quarterback Eli Manning on the New York Giants retaining head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
The Bengals missed the playoffs after a slow start to the season.
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Finishing this season as the top NFC seed does cement something: That Detroit's run to the NFC title game a year ago was unquestionably authentic.
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Did Mayo get a fair shake after a single, abysmal season in New England?
New England won its way out of the No. 1 draft pick, but fortunately for the Patriots that's not a season-breaker.
The Dolphins’ playoff hopes needed two things this weekend. They got neither.
Nabers became the Giants' single-season leader in catches despite uncertainty and upheaval at quarterback throughout the year.
Rashada played at Arizona State in 2023 after signing with Florida and filed a lawsuit against UF coach Billy Napier and a booster in May.
Watson and Love both suffered injuries against the Bears as Green Bay sought to improve its playoff seeding.
The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.
The Browns will need a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the 2025 season.
The four teams of the AFC North came together for a Saturday doubleheader in Week 18. The result was a division title for the Baltimore Ravens and another day of hope for the Cincinnati Bengals
Sonny Smart underwent surgery after fracturing his hip on Tuesday
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his 2024 review series with the most important position in the NFL.
The NBA's newest feud between Charles Barkley and JJ Redick appears to be a bit one-sided.
In this episode ofInside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive deep into the latest coaching rumors and news across the NFL.
A Rockets shootaround went very wrong.