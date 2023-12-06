Eli Lilly says weight loss drug Zepbound is now available
In today’s Health Alert, the eagerly awaited weight loss medication from Eli Lilly is now available at pharmacies.
In today’s Health Alert, the eagerly awaited weight loss medication from Eli Lilly is now available at pharmacies.
When it came to the highest-recommended nutrients for aging adults, one diet came out on top.
No, you don't need to "earn" or "burn" your food. Here's why this mentality is more damaging than you realize.
"It's always a worry though for a parent. We have to keep our cool,” the Princess of Wales said
Two patients in separate incidents died while waiting for a doctor's care in a Montreal-area emergency room. ER staff say they cannot keep up with the amount of patients coming in.
Yes, bacon is on the list. Sorry.
Advocacy group the Ontario Health Coalition says health-care access is worsening in the province with 1,199 instances where health-care services were closed so far in 2023, including 868 emergency room closures — an all-time high.
Girls whose periods begin before the age of 13 are at higher risk of becoming adult women with diabetes, compared to girls who start menstruation later, new research shows.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis asked a court Tuesday to let her have an abortion, bringing what her attorneys say is the first lawsuit of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Texas is one of 13 states that ban abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy. Although Texas allows exceptions, doctors and women have argued in court this year that the state's law is so restrictive and vaguely worded that physicians are fearful of
More people are turning to microdosing psilocybin — known as magic mushrooms — to treat mental health concerns. CBC’s Nick Purdon hears from the Canadians who swear it works and the researchers trying to find out what the science says.
The Princess of Wales has been a patron of Evelina London since 2018.
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization. Statistics Canada data shows that 27 per cent of people 15 and older — about eight million Canadians — reported having at least one disability in 2022, about twice the percentage of people who reported a disability 10 years ago. Collected every five years, the StatCan numbers are important beca
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three times a week, on average, a police car pulls up to a school in Wicomico County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A student is brought out, handcuffed and placed inside for transport to a hospital emergency room for a psychiatric evaluation. Over the past eight years, the process has been used at least 750 times on students. Some are as young as 5 years old. The state law that allows for these removals, known as petitions for emergency evaluation, is meant to be limited to
Supplements are popular in longevity experts' and biohackers' routines. But they're not regulated so potential anti-aging effects also come with risk.
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
More and more Canadians are looking up their diagnosis on the internet, but is that safe?
The Princess of Wales is patron of Evelina London.
COVID-19 has killed four more New Brunswickers, while flu activity has spiked again, sending eight people to hospital, three of whom required intensive care, including one aged 20 to 44.The four people who died from COVID-19 were all aged 65 or older, according to Tuesday's Respiratory Watch report, which covers Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted as COVID-19 deaths in New Brunswick. The four latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 968.Sixty-th
Two separate national outbreaks are tied to peaches, nectarines, plums and cantaloupes.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton unveils a fact-free lawsuit questioning Pfizer's COVID vaccine, which has helped to save millions of people from hospitalization and death.
REGINA — Saskatchewan's auditor says wait times have spiked for people needing brain and spine surgeries, and there has been a sharp increase in detox clients reporting they are homeless. Tara Clemett said in her report released Wednesday there are 722 people in Saskatchewan waiting for a neurosurgeon, with one-third waiting more than a year. She said the wait-list for spine surgery has more than doubled in Regina. There were 321 people waiting in March 2020, but that has grown to 765 as of Apri